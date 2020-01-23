Amazon van stolen, recovered in Gilpin Court with missing packages

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are investigating a theft after an Amazon van was stolen while the driver was delivering packages.
Police responded around 12:58 p.m. to the 500 block of W. Broad Street Wednesday for the report of a motor vehicle theft.
“The Amazon driver went inside to make a delivery, but left the van unlocked with the keys in the ignition,” an RPD spokeswoman said. “An unknown suspect stole the vehicle within minutes.”
Police said the van was recovered in Gilpin Court shortly after the theft.
“An undisclosed amount of items were stolen out of the vehicle, but an officer did find packages scattered in the surrounding area,” police said.
An NBC12 viewer in the area captured photos of the scene in Gilpin Court. He said a second van was sent out to the location in order to reload the packages from the original van.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
