Young ‘Hoos still finding their way in ACC play

Head coach Tony Bennett adds, "They’re getting thrown into the fire, and it’s challenging, but it’s the best thing for their games, in the future, if they can withstand it. That’s why the message is to them, ‘You just got to keep locking in.’ We’re trying to get it done, and win games, but I know this will produce some fruit later on. It’s a little bit of a painful process, but I like how we responded, and there’s a lot of games left.”