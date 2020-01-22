18-year-old charged with multiple sex crimes

LOUISA Co., Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old has been charged with multiple sex crimes in Louisa County.
Louisa deputies investigated an incident in May 2019 and obtained felony warrants for Peter Edward Schultz, 18, of Bumpass, for forcible sodomy, object sexual penetration and aggravated sexual battery.
With the help of Chesterfield County police, Schultz was arrested on Jan. 17.
He was also wanted out of Louisa County for two misdemeanor warrants for violating the conditions of his probation.
Schultz is being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office (540)967-1234 or Detective Todd Lytton at (540) 967-3468.
