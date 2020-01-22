Virginia Credit Union designs upcoming financial workshop for couples

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Credit Union designed a financial workshop for couples the week before Valentine’s Day.
Participants in the workshop will be challenged to work with their partners to integrate individual values and goals into a comprehensive financial plan.
“Couples need to talk about their finances but often find it hard to approach the topic,” Cherry Dale, Financial Education Director for Virginia Credit Union, said.
The workshop will be offered on Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. through 7:15 p.m. at the Virginia Credit Union in the Boulders Office Park at 7500 Boulder View Drive.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.