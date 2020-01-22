Staunton man dies after hours-long standoff in culvert filled with frigid water

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton man who deputies say holed up in a culvert pipe filled with frigid water to avoid arrest on Monday has died, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says 38-year-old Alberto Jose Cornejo-Alvarez was pronounced dead at Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital around 9 p.m. Monday night.
Cornejo-Alvarez had been wanted on multiple felonies and misdemeanors out of three different jurisdictions when Rockbridge County deputies say they tracked him to the Timber Ridge area on Monday, with assistance from the Skyline Drug Task Fore.
According to court records, Cornejo-Alvarez was wanted on charges of forging bank notes and contempt of court in Waynesboro.
According to the sheriff's office, he fled on foot through Mill Creek after the Skyline Drug Task Force found him and then holed up in a culvert pipe through which the creek flows.
With information that he was armed, deputies stayed back and tried to negotiate for two hours to convince him to leave.
When officials no longer saw any movement in the pipe, they say deputies entered the pipe in an attempt to rescue Cornejo-Alvarez from the freezing water of Mill Creek, pulled him out, and began life-saving measures before he was taken to the hospital.
Cornejo-Alvarez's body will be taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy, but at this time, the sheriff's office says says his death is believed to be hypothermia-related.
The autopsy will determine a conclusive cause of death.
A manager at a hotel near where the standoff played out told WDBJ7 she saw deputies block the road to their business, but law enforcement never came up the hill to tell her what was going on.
"Yeah, it was just horrible to be standing here really in the dark not knowing, should I be letting the guests that are in the building aware not to go out," Howard Johnson Lexington Manager Candace Clarke said.
The sheriff’s office had issued a warning for people in the area to stay inside with their doors locked.
