Attempted robbery leads to fight inside Richmond business

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say an attempted robbery led to a fight inside a Richmond business.
On Jan. 15, officers were called to a business located on the 2900 block of Williamsburg Road for the attempted robbery.
Officers who arrived on the scene spoke with a victim who was in the area to pay a bill.
Police say Joshua Daniel Grubbs asked if she had any spare change, to which she indicated she did not. Grubbs then walked into the business ahead of the victim and started a fight over the small amount of money she was carrying.
The victim yelled for help and Grubbs fled on foot. No weapon was displayed.
Police say Grubbs was already in jail when he was identified on unrelated drug charges.
