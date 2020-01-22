Richmond Public Schools’ Open Enrollment application available

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools’ (RPS) Open Enrollment application is now available.
The application process is open now through Feb. 4.
The schools that RPS students and families will be able to apply for 2020-2021 Open Enrollment seats and complete applications via Smart Choice are:
- Franklin Military Academy
- Richmond Community High School
- Open High School
- International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at Thomas Jefferson High School
RPS will also host family nights to provide opportunities for families to learn about the offerings at schools and view additional requirements to that school’s application.
Applications should be submitted in the online platform no later than Feb. 4.
For more information on Open Enrollment and times and locations of family night, click here.
