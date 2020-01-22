Richmond Public School teachers could get a pay increase as superintendent unveils FY’21 budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public School teachers could see a 3 percent increase in their paychecks if superintendent Jason Kamras gets his way.
“We just think it’s incredibly important that our teachers receive the pay that they deserve,” Kamras said.
His proposed budget request totals about $329 million, which $40 million more than the current budget.
Kamras says the budget bump would help him buy 10 new buses and hire more bus operators.
The proposal calls for 10 new custodians for maintenance and 10 additional art, music and foreign language teachers.
"So all of that adds up. It’s expensive, admittedly so, but that is what’s necessary to fund the strategic plan to get us to where we need to be,” Kamras said.
The superintendent is also calling on Richmond City Council to come up with an extra $21 million for schools - while proposing the General Assembly come up with the rest.
“So let me make this very simple. Virginia has more students but less funding as compared to before the recession. So it doesn’t take a math teacher such as myself to figure that one out,” Kamras said.
He also says the division needs to invest in its antiquated buildings including George Mason Elementary. That school and another one went without heat Tuesday.
"But at the end of the day many of our buildings, quite frankly, just need to be torn down and rebuilt,” Kamras said.
The school division will hold a series of community meetings for people to sound off on the plan.
The hope is to have the school board approve the budget on Feb.18, 2020, and then send it over to the mayor and city council for final review and approval.
CLICK HERE, to view the full budget proposal.
