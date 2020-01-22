Richmond Flying Squirrels reveals name of new beer

“We work diligently to give fans new experiences each year, and thanks to our long-standing relationship with Center of the Universe, our new beer, Richmond Rally Cap, will be a new item not only at The Diamond but in markets, stores and restaurants all over the region,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We thank Center of the Universe for brewing this great beer, and we tip our Rally Cap to the 2020 season.”