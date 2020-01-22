Richmond Flying Squirrels reveals name of new beer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels has revealed the name of the new beer.
The official name of the beer of the Flying Squirrels will be called the “Richmond Rally Cap”.
The Flying Squirrels and the Center of the University Brewing Company (COTU) in conjunction with Entercom Richmond, announced the new name on Tuesday.
The new beer will be released across the region this spring and will be available at The Diamond during the Flying Squirrels games this season.
Four name finalists were selected from hundreds of submissions made by fans in October.
“We work diligently to give fans new experiences each year, and thanks to our long-standing relationship with Center of the Universe, our new beer, Richmond Rally Cap, will be a new item not only at The Diamond but in markets, stores and restaurants all over the region,” Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We thank Center of the Universe for brewing this great beer, and we tip our Rally Cap to the 2020 season.”
Richmond Rally Cap is a light and crisp Weiss beer with thirst-quenching grapefruit flavor brewed by Ashland-headquartered COTU.
Fans will be able to enjoy Richmond Rally Cap at The Diamond beginning with the Flying Squirrels home opener on April 16 against the Bowie Baysox.
For group packages, season tickets and partial-season plans for the 2020 season, click here.
