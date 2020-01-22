Rescued Barred Owl, other birds of prey needs donations for food

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A rescued Barred Owl and other birds of prey at the Richmond Wildlife Center needs donations for food.
The Richmond Wildlife Center shared on their Facebook page that a Barred Owl they rescued, suffered head and eye trauma after being hit by a car.
Small rodents are being attracted to the sides of roads due to the amount of litter. Because birds feed on rodents, they are so fixated on their prey, that they do not see the cars and trucks approaching, and get hit.
The Richmond Wildlife Center is looking for 25 people to donate $20 to help order a shipment of food for all the birds of prey in their care.
The shipment will allow them to feed the raptors for the next two months.
If you would like to help feed an owl or hawk, donate to the Richmond Wildlife Center’s PayPal account, or mail a check payable to Richmond Wildlife Center at P.O Box 14694, Richmond, Virginia 23221.
