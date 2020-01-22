Popular Artifacts Roadshow returning to Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Popular Artifacts Roadshow is returning to the Virginia War Memorial.
The roadshow will be on Jan. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The annual and free event invites members of the public to bring military-related items for free one-on-one expert reviews and preservation tips. The Annual Used Military Book Sale will also be held along with the Artifacts Roadshow from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Items from the Revolutionary War to the present day, will be reviewed.
Attendees’ can bring uniforms, medals, flags, photos, memorabilia, swords, weapons and more.
All items will be checked and tagged at the door for safety reasons prior to review.
There will be no appraisals or monetary evaluations given.
Donations to the nonprofit Virginia War Memorial Foundation will be appreciated.
The memorial will be open for tours from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.