Police identify person of interest in hit-and-run that killed 89-year-old in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police said they have identified a person of interest in the hit-and-run that killed an 89-year-old woman.
The incident happened along East Laburnum Avenue and Bolling Road near the Mechanicsville Turnpike on Dec. 27.
Police said 89-year-old Rosa Brown was hit by a vehicle and later found dead beyond the sidewalk. Investigators are unsure when the incident occurred.
The name of the driver and make of the vehicle is being withheld while police conduct a thorough investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hostetler at 804.501.5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804.780.1000.
