One day after the big gun rally, House Democrats wipe out GOP firearm bills

The pro-gun masses had their day at the Virginia Capitol Monday. But mathematical reality quickly set in Tuesday morning as a Democratic-led House of Delegates panel easily dispatched nearly a dozen Republican-sponsored gun bills.
The proposals would have made it easier to carry guns in places of worship, allowed concealed carry without a permit, limited gun-free zones and strengthened mandatory sentencing rules for gun crimes. They hit a legislative buzzsaw in a public safety subcommittee, just as Democratic-sponsored gun-control bills did when Republicans controlled the General Assembly.
“Thank you very much. It’s an honor to be the first to go down for the cause,” said Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, after he saw two of his bills — which would have created legal protections for hunters who unknowingly cross county lines — get rejected in less than 10 minutes.
In addition to the tensions stoked by Monday’s rally, Tuesday’s hearing came amid fraught relations between the House’s new Democratic leaders and the Republican minority. Last week, House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, took to the floor to accuse Democrats of sluggishness and incompetence, saying the body had been too slow to begin taking up legislation. Democrats bristled at the suggestion, saying they were doing all they could to manage the leadership transition and get the business of the House moving.
Del. Glenn Davis, R-Virginia Beach, who spoke up for many of the gun bills killed by the subcommittee mostly along party lines, complained at one point that his Democratic colleagues weren’t allowing enough time for discussion on individual bills.\
