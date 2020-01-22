Offensive Coordinator Robert Anae returning to UVa football team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVa offensive coordinator Robert Anae has announced he will be staying with the Cavaliers.
Anae interviewed for the head coaching position at the University of Hawaii over the weekend.
The 61-year old is a Hawaii-native, and it would have been his first opportunity to be a head coach, but Anae announced his decision in a statement released on Tuesday.
Anae says, “After careful consideration I am withdrawing my application for the University of Hawaii head football coach position. I have been overwhelmed with the commitment by Coach Mendenhall and the leadership of (athletics director) Carla Williams. I am excited and energized to close out our recruiting class as we continue our quest for the conference championship.”
Robert Anae has been Bronco Mendenhall’s offensive coordinator in thirteen of the last fifteen years, including all four years at UVa.
