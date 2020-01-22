News to Know for Jan. 22: Senate approves rules for impeachment trial; Search for missing woman continues; Chesterfield Schools looking for $99.9 million budget increase

This Barred Owl was rescued by a good samaritan and taken to Three Chopt Animal Clinic. The owl is suffering from head and eye trauma after being hit by a car. This time of year we admit many birds of prey who are hit by cars. Food for wild animals becomes scarce this time of year. Humans litter out of their cars attracting small rodents to the side of the road. Birds of prey are fixated on their prey that they do not see the cars and trucks approaching and get hit. In this video the Barred Owl is clacking at us. This is a defense mechanism and a warning to us not to come near. We are looking for 25 people to donate $20.00 today to help us order a shipment of food for all the birds of prey in our care. This shipment will allow us to feed many raptors for the next two months. If you would like to help feed an owl or hawk please donate directly to our PayPal account so we receive your funds instantly or mail a check payable to Richmond Wildlife Center, P.O. Box 14694, Richmond, VA. 23221. You can sponsor an owl's or hawk's food here: https://www.paypal.me/rvawildlife