News to Know for Jan. 22: Senate approves rules for impeachment trial; Search for missing woman continues; Chesterfield Schools looking for $99.9 million budget increase

Luckily, it gets a little milder the next few days.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
After nearly 13 hours of debate, the Senate adjourned early Wednesday morning upon approving the rules in a party-line vote for President Donald Trump’s trial on two articles of impeachment.
The Democrats failed in their efforts to gain Republican agreement for issuing subpoenas for documents and witnesses, though such issues can be revisited. After one particularly bitter exchange, Chief Justice John Roberts admonished both the Democratic House managers and the White House counsel to “remember where they are.”
Opening arguments will now be spread over three days.
Petersburg police are searching for a missing 29-year-old woman. SHARE this post to help find her:
Police said Heidi Hrabik was reported missing from the North Stedman Drive area on Jan. 9. She also goes by the name Samantha.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-732-4222.
In Chesterfield, police say a man was shot in a robbery gone wrong.
This happened around 9:30 last night on Windwood Court, which isn’t far from Highway 288. Police say the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.
There is no suspect information at this time, but if you know anything, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
In Richmond, George Mason Elementary is expected to reopen this morning after closing Tuesday for no water or heat.
RPS tells us parents were notified before school started.
The heat stopped working because a pipe for the heating system failed, but no word yet on why the water wasn’t working.
The Chesterfield superintendent is asking for about a $100 million increase in funding for next year. This comes with a major bump in students expected, as well as a decrease in state funding.
The budget proposal comes in anticipation of 1,200 new students in the next school year and a decrease in state funding of $4 million.
The entire proposed operating budget for next year is $777.3 million.
“Over the past decade we have been underfunded,” superintendent Merv Daugherty said.
Approximately 37 percent goes to support staff compensation, about 20 percent goes to meeting staffing requirements, about 14 percent will support operations and transportation, and nearly 13 percent will go to support student enrollment increased, the superintendent said.
A Richmond City Council panel has advanced a resolution that requests funding for a statue on the city’s famed Monument Avenue that would honor African American troops who fought for the Union during the Civil War.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the resolution also asks the city administration to develop a plan for erecting the statue that would memorialize 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army. The full council might take action on the measure next week.
Following that massive showing from gun-rights activists, the state senate is expected to vote today on a so-called red-flag law.
The measure would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. Republicans are pushing for more due process protections; Democratic leaders say they’re on board.
If approved, this bill would join three other gun measures that already passed the senate.
The Richmond Wildlife Center is currently caring for a barred owl after it was hit by a car!
They tell us it was rescued by a good samaritan and taken to the Three Chopt Animal Clinic with head and eye trauma.
The wildlife center admits many birds of prey this time of year because food can become scarce, and they are going after rodents on the side of the road - not paying attention to traffic.
