Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has advanced legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. The Democratic-led Senate gave preliminary approval to approved the so-called “red flag” law. The move comes a day after tens of thousands of gun-rights activists rallied peacefully at the state Capitol. The measure is set for a final vote in the Senate before going to the House. Republicans blasted the bill as an assault on gun rights and civil liberties. Democrats said the bill was a thoughtful measure that would preserve due process while also protecting people against potential gun violence.