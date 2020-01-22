Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

VIRGINIA GUN LAWS
Virginia Senate advances 'red flag' gun law, despite rally
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has advanced legislation that would allow authorities to take guns away from people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. The Democratic-led Senate gave preliminary approval to approved the so-called “red flag” law. The move comes a day after tens of thousands of gun-rights activists rallied peacefully at the state Capitol. The measure is set for a final vote in the Senate before going to the House. Republicans blasted the bill as an assault on gun rights and civil liberties. Democrats said the bill was a thoughtful measure that would preserve due process while also protecting people against potential gun violence.
NRA-RELOCATION INVITATION
West Virginia invites NRA as Virginia plans for gun-control
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia senator is inviting the National Rifle Association to move to his state as lawmakers pursue gun-control measures in neighboring Virginia, where the group now has its headquarters. The invitation came in a Monday letter from Republican Sen. Randy Smith to NRA leadership. It said his state allows residents to carry guns without permits and lawmakers there have pushed to allow firearms on college campuses. The NRA did not immediately comment. Smith's play came on the day that tens of thousands of gun-rights activists rallied at the Virginia Capitol against the Democratic leadership's plans to institute gun-control measures.
ACCOUNTANT-EMBEZZLEMENT
Virginia accountant gets jail time in embezzlement case
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — An accountant who pleaded guilty to taking thousands of dollars from two companies in Virginia has been ordered to serve jail time and pay restitution. The Roanoke Times reports 40-year-old Amanda Garrison was sentenced Tuesday on one count of embezzlement. She did accounting work for Yellow Cab of Roanoke and Roanoke Airport Transportation Services. Garrison has been ordered to pay about $36,000 in restitution and fees as a part of a plea agreement. She's already paid back about $30,000. She was also sentenced to five years in jail, which will be suspended once she serves 30 days.
VIRGINIA-ENVIRONMENTAL BILLS
Virginia Senate panel OKs offshore drilling, fracking bans
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday advanced measures that would ban offshore drilling as well hydraulic fracturing in much of eastern Virginia. Similar versions of both measures have been proposed in previous years but died in what was then a Republican-controlled General Assembly. The bills' sponsors said the measures would help protect Virginia's environment. Fossil fuel industry lobbyists oppose the bills. The measures still must advance through the full Senate as well as the House. Hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, is a technique that allows energy companies to extract huge volumes of oil and gas from shale rock deep underground.
CNS-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Proposal bans holding cellphones while driving in Virginia
Current law prohibits reading or typing messages on a personal communications device while driving. However, holding such a device is legal, except while driving in a work zone. House Bill 874, currently being considered in the Virginia General Assembly, would prohibit holding a handheld personal communications device while driving a motor vehicle.
CNS-VOTING ACCESS
Bills to make voting easier advance in Virginia legislature
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers have advanced Senate bills that make voting easier, including not requiring an excuse to vote absentee and recognizing Election Day as a state holiday. Other legislation that would extend citizen access to voting -- part of the 11-point “Virginia 2020 plan” put forward by Gov. Northam -- has yet to clear committees.
TRUCK ATTACK PLOT
Man accused of terror plot may be mentally unfit for trial
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A psychologist who examined a man accused of planning an Islamic State group-inspired attack at a shopping and entertainment complex in Maryland has found “ample evidence” that he is mentally unfit to assist in his defense. That determination was disclosed Saturday in a joint court filing by prosecutors and an attorney for 28-year-old Rondell Henry. The lawyers agree Henry should be hospitalized at a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility for up to four months to determine if his case can proceed. Henry is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Police arrested him in March.
SHERIFF'S VEHICLES RAMMED
Search on for driver who hit Virginia sheriff's office cars
PULASKI, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff's office is looking for a driver who they say rammed two of its vehicles during an attempted traffic stop last weekend. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that deputies tried to stop a man driving a pickup last Saturday night. A chase followed and the pickup collided with one sheriff's office vehicle and then rammed a second one before the driver fled into a wooded area. Deputies are looking for Robert Hampton Bailey, who faces a number of charges which include assaulting law enforcement officers.