Judge: Canadian tied to extremist group is ‘very dangerous’
Patrik Mathews (Source: ROYAL CANADIAN MOUNTED POLICE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Michael Kunzelman | January 22, 2020 at 1:53 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 1:53 PM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who's linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan said Wednesday that Patrik Mathews is a “very dangerous person” who “espouses very dangerous beliefs.”

Sullivan ordered Mathews detained pending a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.

Mathews and two other men were arrested last Thursday on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware.

Authorities said they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital. Monday’s event in Richmond had ended peacefully.

