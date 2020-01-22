Judge: Canadian tied to extremist group is ‘very dangerous’

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A federal judge in Maryland has ruled that a former Canadian Armed Forces reservist who's linked to a violent white supremacist group will remain in custody.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan said Wednesday that Patrik Mathews is a “very dangerous person” who “espouses very dangerous beliefs.”
Sullivan ordered Mathews detained pending a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.
Mathews and two other men were arrested last Thursday on federal felony charges in Maryland and Delaware.
Authorities said they were believed to be headed to a pro-gun rally in Virginia’s capital. Monday’s event in Richmond had ended peacefully.
