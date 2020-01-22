International Space Station will pass over Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The International Space Station (ISS) will pass over Central Virginia on Jan. 22.
The ISS will be located 260 miles above Earth and visible over Central Virginia from 6:35 p.m. through 6:40 p.m.
Viewers will be able to see sunlight reflecting off of the station’s solar panels.
It will do so again Thursday night, however, the weather is supposed to be cloudy on Thursday.
Six astronauts, including Jessica Meir and Christina Koch, are currently aboard the space station.
