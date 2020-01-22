Hopewell sweeps major Class 3 state football awards

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell football capped off a memorable 2019 season with a state championship, but the honors are not stopping for the Blue Devils.
TreVeyon Henderson was named the Class 3 state Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday, defensive lineman Keyon Williams earned Defensive Player of the Year honors, while Blue Devils’ head coach Ricky Irby pulled in Coach of the Year.
Henderson, the state Gatorade Player of the Year and the Mark Fischer Award winner, scored 53 touchdowns during the 2019 season, pacing Hopewell’s offense. He capped things off with four scores in the state championship game. The junior running back rushed for 2,424 yards and gained 3,195 all-purposes yards during the course of the campaign.
Williams accounted for 129 tackles, including 11.5 sacks. The senior defensive lineman also recovered three fumbles and established himself as one of the fiercest at his position in the state.
Irby led the Blue Devils to their first ever 15-0 season and third state championship since the VHSL introduced playoffs. Hopewell took home its second state crown in the last three seasons.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.