Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points, and No. 17 Maryland rallied to beat Northwestern 77-66 on Tuesday night. The Terrapins trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were down 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. gave Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) its first lead of the game at 56-55 with 9:10 remaining before Smith punctuated it with a hard dunk. Smith also hit a huge 3 with just under two minutes left to make it 72-63, sending the Terrapins to their second straight win after back-to-back losses. Pat Spencer led Northwestern (6-12, 1-7) with 17 points. But the Wildcats lost for the eighth time in nine games.