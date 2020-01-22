Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Jalen Smith scored a career-high 25 points, and No. 17 Maryland rallied to beat Northwestern 77-66 on Tuesday night. The Terrapins trailed by as much as 15 in the first half and were down 10 in the second when they went on a 15-2 run. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Aaron Wiggins and Anthony Cowan Jr. gave Maryland (15-4, 5-3 Big Ten) its first lead of the game at 56-55 with 9:10 remaining before Smith punctuated it with a hard dunk. Smith also hit a huge 3 with just under two minutes left to make it 72-63, sending the Terrapins to their second straight win after back-to-back losses. Pat Spencer led Northwestern (6-12, 1-7) with 17 points. But the Wildcats lost for the eighth time in nine games.
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — A Maryland police officer has been suspended for shooting a video that shows former NBA player Delonte West as he was being questioned while shirtless and handcuffed. One of two videos circulating on social media shows a thin, shirtless man with tattoos sitting on a curb with his hands cuffed behind his back. Police say that man is West and that an officer shot the video. Police say West had been involved in a fight near the MGM National Harbor casino, which is located just across the border from Washington.
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has surrendered another big part of its MLS Cup-winning squad. The team traded midfielder Julian Gressel to D.C. United after failing to reach agreement on a new contract. Atlanta acquired $650,000 in targeted allocation money in 2020 and another $100,000 in 2021. The team could also receive an additional $350,000 if Gressel reaches certain incentives with D.C. The 26-year-old Gressel scored 15 goals and added a franchise-high 35 assists over the past three seasons, helping Atlanta win the league championship in 2018. Last season, Gressel contributed six goals and led the team with 12 assists.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keshawn Curry scored 13 points off the bench and VCU beat Saint Joseph's 73-60. Marcus Santos-Silva grabbed 12 rebounds and scored nine points for the Rams (14-5, 4-2 Atlantic 10 Conference), who had 14 steals and held the Hawks to 31% shooting from the floor. De'Riante Jenkins and Malik Crowfield added 10 points apiece for VCU and Issac Vann had six, including his 1,000th career point. Cameron Brown scored 12 points for Saint Joseph's (4-15, 0-6), who committed 18 turnovers. Myles Douglas, Toliver Freeman and Rahmir Moore added 10 points apiece and Moore grabbed eight rebounds.