Henrico police arrest 3 in connection to series of armed robberies

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have arrested three people in connection to a series of armed robberies of businesses across other jurisdictions.
On Jan. 17, police were called to the 1100 block of Gaskins Road just after 11:30 p.m. for a robbery.
Officers said one person went inside the store while the other two stayed outside.
The person inside showed a knife and a fight happened, with the victim sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.
The robber got away with some cash.
Police were able to arrest the three suspects after they got in the car and left.
Verdre Tyrone Turner, 58, of Richmond is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, abduction, malicious wounding, unlawful stab/cut in the commission of a felony. Tajiddin Salaam Jones, 37, of Henrico is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Al-Hajj Fazir Jones, 36, of Richmond is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Additional charges are pending against all three of them, police said.
Their arrests cleared three additional robberies in Henrico, among others in Richmond.
