Henrico police arrest 3 in connection to series of armed robberies

Verdre Tyrone Turner, 58, of Richmond is charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, abduction, malicious wounding, unlawful stab/cut in the commission of a felony. Tajiddin Salaam Jones, 37, of Henrico is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Al-Hajj Fazir Jones, 36, of Richmond is charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Additional charges are pending against all three of them, police said.