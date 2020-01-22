Fire in James City County leaves one dead, one hospitalized

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A fire in James City County leaves one person dead and another person hospitalized for breathing issues.
On Jan. 22 at 7:09 a.m., the James City County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Worplesdon in the Ford’s Colony subdivision.
Crews got the fire under control at 7:36 a.m.
One person was killed in the fire and another person was transported to the hospital with breathing issues.
The identification of the deceased is pending notification of next of kin.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
