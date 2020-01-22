Deputies search for missing man after vehicle found abandoned

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - New Kent County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a missing man whose vehicle was found abandoned.
Christopher M. Smith, 55, has not been seen by his family since Jan. 4 and deputies say the family is concerned since this is not normal behavior.
Smith’s vehicle was found abandoned along Interstate 64 on Jan. 7 by Virginia State Police in the area of mile marker 199.
The family has been unable to make contact with him since then.
Deputies said he may be in the Williamsburg or Newport News area.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 804 966-9500 or 804 780-1000.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.