Congressman McEachin visiting elementary school in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Congressman McEachin will be visiting Patrick Copeland Elementary School in Hopewell.
McEachin will be meeting elementary students on Jan. 23 at 12:00 p.m., who participated in his Eco Heroes Challenge.
Congressman McEachin launched Eco Heroes Challenge last year to encourage elementary-school-aged students to create habits that are environmentally friendly such as turning off lights, picking up trash and recycling and repurposing common household items.
The students who participated in the challenge will be honored at a reception in the spring.
