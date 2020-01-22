Cold Case: Police searching for clues in shooting death of 18-year-old 5 years ago

The case of a shot and killed 18-year-old from Richmond has gone cold after five years. (Source: Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 22, 2020

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are looking for clues in the shooting death of an 18-year-old from Richmond five years ago.

On Dec. 24, 2015, at approximately 10 p.m., Richmond Police responded to the report of a person shot at the 2000 block of North 29th Street.

Officers located Trequan “Trey” Holmes, 18, lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives need more information about this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

