Businesses, neighbors excited about growth in Manchester

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There is an unwavering mission to breathe new life into the Manchester and Blackwell communities of South Richmond.
New businesses have been popping up and developers say they’re not finished. The neighborhood is taking great pride in the transformation. While it may be too early to call Manchester booming again, no one can deny the signs of growth.
“When I grew up, it had everything on Hull Street. You didn’t have to go up town or downtown. Everyone thought this was downtown,” said a local barber affectionately known as ‘Papa Smurf.’ “That’s the way we like it over here. We keep it real right here.”
He’s seen better days for the Manchester and Blackwell communities.
"I spent a lot of my childhood on these same streets,” AJ Brewer said.
It’s why it was important for him and his business partner, James Harris, to open up businesses here.
"There's an idea around our communities…if you have any kind of promise going for yourself, you abandon this area and you go take it somewhere else and you go make that neighborhood better because that's the services and community that you need,” Brewer said.
They defied that train of thought because they believe in the mission many have for Manchester.
"Artists, murals going up, restaurants being built, people walking up and down the streets engaging each other - which is amazing,” Ray Fields said, a curator for The Well Art Gallery.
Over the past few years, developers have pumped major investments here and it shows. RJ Smith Companies, a real estate group, has branded its focus as “Bring it Back RVA.”
"We are going to be building a new five-story project at the corner of 14th and Hull and we’re naming it “The Journey,” and we have properties in the 1500 block which we’re also planning to develop,” Janet King said.
The goal is to make it a vibrant place for people to live, work and play.
“So much more rewarding to live in a community that helped raise you to work and play, to create business and then watch that community pay you back just from love and support," Brewer said.
Especially when those who've seen the days of old have high hopes for the days ahead
"We just go wait and see. We're part of that change so believe it,” Papa Smurf said with a chuckle.
King says her group is working a deal right now to bring a new bakery and cafe to the area as they continue to focus on more housing opportunities. Construction on a 44 unit mixed-use apartment complex is expected to begin around the end of the year.
