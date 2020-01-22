Bill that would ban Dominion donations dies in Democratic-led Senate committee

A Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate committee on Tuesday voted down a proposal to ban political donations from state-regulated utility monopolies like Dominion Energy.
The legislation died in the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee on a 5-10 vote as four Democrats joined six Republicans in opposition.
The vote was the first test of how the General Assembly’s new Democratic majorities will handle Dominion’s campaign contributions, an issue that has divided the party’s progressive wing and its moderates.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, has been pushing for years to restrict donations from public service corporations like Dominion, contending they have amassed too much political influence at the General Assembly to the detriment of Virginians’ power bills.
“This is not to impose or allege anything at anybody,” said Petersen, who argued companies like Dominion and Appalachian Power — investor-owned utilities whose bottom lines are often directly tied to state policy decisions — are unique among Virginia corporations.
A version of Petersen’s bill has been introduced in the House, but, if it passes there, it must return to the same hostile Senate committee.
