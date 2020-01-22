Balanced VCU attack leads Rams to win at St. Joseph’s

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WWBT) - Keshawn Curry scored 13 points to lead three VCU players in double figures as the Rams picked up a road win at St. Joseph’s on Tuesday night, 73-60. It marks the black and gold’s second straight victory.
VCU used a 15-7 advantage over the final 9:42 of the first half to take a 39-26 lead into halftime and never looked back. The Hawks would get no closer than nine points during the second half, and the Rams spent the last 17:11 of the game up by double digits.
The Rams shot just 39 percent from the floor, but they took care of the basketball, committing just six turnovers while forcing 18, and scoring 19 points off of those turnovers. The black and gold tallied 14 steals on the night.
In addition to Curry’s outing, De’Riante Jenkins and Malik Crowfield chipped in 10 points apiece. Marcus Santos-Silva added nine points and pulled down 12 rebounds. In all, 12 VCU players found the scoring column. Issac Vann scored six points, eclipsing 1,000 points for his career.
Marcus Evans, who returned to the starting line-up after missing Saturday’s game while in the concussion protocol, had to leave the game in the second half after hitting his head on the floor while trying to draw a charge. Mike Rhoades said after the game that Evans passed all the concussion tests and he expects him ready for Saturday.
VCU improves to 14-5, 4-2 in the Atlantic 10. The Rams will return to Philadelphia on Saturday to face La Salle.
