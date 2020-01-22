5 arrested after law enforcement seize drugs, firearms in joint investigation

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - A joint investigation with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the ATF led to five people being arrested on Wednesday.
Multiple warrants were served in the 11000 block of Amelia Springs Road and the 9000 block of Military Highway. This resulted in drugs and firearms being seized.
The following people have been charged and face various drug and firearms charges.
- Shaunacy R. Bishop, 34, of Moseley
- Amanda L. Atkins, 35, of Amelia
- Phillip Randall Butler, 37, of Amelia
- Jennifer T. Holloway-Strba, 43, of Amelia
- Mark L. Wilson, 46, of Amelia
All of them are being held at Piedmont Regional Jail.
Authorities continue to investigate and more arrests are expected.
