Teen rescues family dog from house fire, now family faces new challenge

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield teen makes a daring rescue to save her family dog as her home was on fire, but now the family faces a new challenge.
Aryanna Maddox, 15, returned home from school Jan. 9 finding the unexpected behind her front door.
"I opened it and it was just smoke pushing out and I didn't know if my dog was okay," Maddox said. “I was calling him and he wasn't coming. So, I went in, halfway in, for four minutes and he still wasn't coming and then I screamed his name and he finally ran and bit onto the back of me. Not aggressively, but he bit onto the back of me and brought me halfway to the front door."
That three-year-old dog named Hero, helped bring Maddox to safety.
“I really do believe that,” Maddox said.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 9, Chesterfield County fire crews responded to the home in the 8900 block of Huntingcreek Terrace for reports of smoke.
Fire was seen coming from the back windows with damage mostly done to the kitchen and rear of the home.
Within 20 minutes, crews were able to get the fire under control.
On Tuesday, fire officials said the blaze started in the kitchen, but the cause was ruled "undetermined.”
"Everything I've worked for over the years for my kids is gone; it's trashed," said Ann Deal, Aryanna’s mother.
Deal said they now can’t live in the home they’ve rented for more than five years due to severe water and fire damage.
The home is now gutted. A water and fire damage company was on site hauling away the damage.
"It's heartbreaking that you can just lose anything in the snap of a finger," Deal said.
However, Deal is thankful that a mother's worst fear didn't come true.
"Just to think I ran in there and it could have been me,” Maddox said. “I could have been stuck in there and no one would have known."
"Thank God that my kids are safe, and their dog is fine,” she said. “That's what's most important."
Since the fire, the family has been separated, unable to stay under the same roof, which has been difficult for this single mom.
"I really just want us back together," Deal said.
Ideally, Deal would like her family to find a home or apartment in the Chesterfield County School District, in order to allow Maddox to finish high school at the same school.
“It just seems like at this time I can’t find anything within the school district,” Deal said.
Most of the family’s clothes were spared and even some photos.
“Luckily all their baby pictures were in a closet,” Deal said. “They have some soot on them, but thank goodness they were able to be saved… I can never replace those memories.”
However, everyday items are still needed. Friends of the family have established a GoFundMe page in order to raise money for the family.
“I have to think of my kids and myself,” Deal said. “I’ve been through other situations in life, but none as bad as this.”
Deal didn’t have renters insurance when the fire broke out, but said when she finds a new home that’s the first thing she’ll purchase.
