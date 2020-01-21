Suspect arrested in deadly Chesterfield hit-and-run of missing man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An Amelia man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run of a man who had been missing for nearly a week.
Chesterfield Police charged Dale M. Benson, 31, of Amelia, with felony hit-and-run and driving with a revoked license in relation to the crash.
On Jan. 16 around 2:42 p.m. police received a report that the body of Dana K. Roach, 58, of Chesterfield County, was found in an embankment off of the 8700 block of Hull Street Road.
Prior to the hit-and-run, Roach had been missing and was last seen on Jan. 11.
The investigation indicates Roach was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.
Investigators were able to identify Benson, who was driving a 2009 Mitsubishi Galant when he struck Roach and left the scene.
The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 App.
