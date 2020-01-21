Richmond faith leaders endorse Navy Hill development

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Faith leaders in Richmond gathered on Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for the Mayor’s proposed Navy Hill development project.
The yet-to-be approved downtown development would include a new arena, a hotel, affordable housing units and new retail and commercial space.
Dr. Reverend Patricia Gould-Champ, who spoke on behalf of the faith leaders, says the development will bring jobs as well as an opportunity to ALL community members. Previously, faith leaders met with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney several times to discuss concerns over the project.
“I am not concerned about people who already have to get more because that is going to happen with or without this project. I am concerned that those who have nothing will have something,” Gould-Champ said.
City council is expected to make a final decision on the Navy Hill project next month.
“This project is not a perfect deal, but it’s better than no deal. We feel the outcome of these discussions has led us from a standstill place to supporting the Navy Hill project.” said Rev. Todd Gray, Fifth Street Baptist Church.
