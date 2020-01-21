Richmond elementary school closed due to lack of water and heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spokeswoman for Richmond Public Schools says George Mason Elementary School is closed Tuesday due to no water or heat.
“Parents were notified before school started this morning,” RPS said.
The spokeswoman added the facilities team is working on fixing the heat at the school after a pipe for the heating system failed.
The temporary closure comes as construction continues on the brand new George Mason Elementary.
George Mason Elementary was one of Richmond’s first schools built for African American students, dating back to the late 1800s. The oldest remaining section of the school is 97 years old.
Construction of a new George Mason Elementary is well underway right next to the existing school on the same plot of land. As part of the development, RPS aimed to tear down the historic building to put in athletic fields, tennis courts, a playground and parking lots.
School leaders expect classes to resume Wednesday.
