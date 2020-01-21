Opening act at Altria Theater will return prior to select performances of CATS

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Altria Theater announced that The Opening Act will return prior to select performances of CATS.
The Opening Act was launched during Broadway in Richmond’s run of Hamilton last November and was so well-received, ASM Global decided to offer it again.
The Opening Act allows patrons to arrive early before crowds, park directly across the street from the venue, enjoy a casual meal in the theater’s historic ballroom and get a first look at show merchandise.
“If The Opening Act continues to enjoy the success that we think it will, we intend to offer it prior to all of our Broadway in Richmond performances,” Mark Worsely, ASM’s Senior Director of Food and Beverage, said.
Tickets for The Opening Act are on sale now and are available through Altria Theater’s exclusive ticketing partner, Etix.
Adult tickets are $40 per person, and children’s tickets are $15. Dining is a separate purchase from show tickets, however, ASM Global and the theater hope to begin offering packages and group discounts.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.