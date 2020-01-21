Neon-filled fundraiser benefitting Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation in live auction, wine toss

“SpeakUp LightUp is a very different kind of fundraiser. The reason is to exude Cameron’s dream in absolutely everything we do,” Grace Gallagher, Executive Director and Cameron’s mother said. “With this event we seek to not only raise funds to support our work but to live the mission, to deliver hope and light and positivity in an atmosphere where we are laser-focused on destigmatizing mental health and supporting each other in a fun, completely inclusive way.”