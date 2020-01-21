Neon-filled fundraiser benefitting Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation in live auction, wine toss

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The SpeakUp LightUp fundraiser will benefit the Cameron K. Gallagher Foundation in a live auction and wine toss gala.
The event will take place at The Dewey Gottwald Center at 7 p.m.
The live auction items include a guitar signed by Carrie Underwood, an extreme speed Formula race car experience, a trip to see the Black Crowes and Red Rocks for their Shake Your Money Maker tour, original works by artist Lauren Gompers, Matt Lively and Hamilton Glass, America’s Cup Sailing Weekend in San Diego and more.
Under black lights, mental health supporters and attendees wear a basic outfit and a white pantsuit which a CKG team member delivers in advance.
“SpeakUp LightUp is a very different kind of fundraiser. The reason is to exude Cameron’s dream in absolutely everything we do,” Grace Gallagher, Executive Director and Cameron’s mother said. “With this event we seek to not only raise funds to support our work but to live the mission, to deliver hope and light and positivity in an atmosphere where we are laser-focused on destigmatizing mental health and supporting each other in a fun, completely inclusive way.”
Recipients can opt to decorate their pantsuit with positive messages in bright colors to amplify the event’s goal to project hope and reduce stigmas about mental health.
