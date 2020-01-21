Louisa County, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries collaborating to continue public access to Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Louisa County and the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries (DGIF) are collaborating to ensure continued safe public access to Lake Anna.
Dike 3 is currently the only public access point on the Louisa portion of the lake’s shores. DGIF has recently suspended access to the fishing catwalk and plans for its removal due to continued deterioration and safety concerns.
“Accessibility, as well as safety, are primary goals of the Agency,” Uwe Weindel, PE, DGIF Director of Capital Planning and Facilities, said. “As the only public access to Lake Anna, it is important that this site remains available and provides opportunities for fishing as safely as possible.”
The catwalk’s removal is scheduled for February 2020.
Louisa County is working with DGIF for alternatives for the construction of a safer structure that still provides access for fishing.
In the meantime, fishing can still take place from the banks at the site.
