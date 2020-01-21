Law Enforcement seeks community help in solving two Farmville shootings

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Law enforcement is seeking the community’s help in solving two Farmville shootings.
The two shootings occurred within weeks of each other and law enforcement officials believe they are related.
On Dec. 16 at approximately 9:30 p.m., multiple shots were fired from multiple weapons at the Days Inn at 2015 South Main Street.
One person was grazed by a bullet and three vehicles were damaged by gunfire.
On Dec. 12 at approximately 9:12 p.m., the second shooting occurred at a McDonald’s located at 306 South Main Street.
Multiple shots were fired, with two vehicles sustaining damage.
No one was injured.
Farmville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Richmond Field Office are investigating the incidents.
Anyone with information should contact Farmville Police Department Detectives at 434-392-9259.
