Jenna Bush Hager coming to Richmond for national book tour

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Jenna Bush Hager will be coming to Richmond for her national book tour on her first solo book “Everything Beautiful In Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss”.
Hager will visit Richmond on April 30 at 6:30 p.m. at The National Theatre in Richmond, with copies of the books sold by Fountain Bookstore.
Hager, a former first daughter and granddaughter, bestselling author and co-anchor of the TODAY show, will take fans behind the scenes of her life from growing up inside a political family, dating in the public eye and life on the TODAY show set.
“I can’t wait to hit the road and share stories about the people I love, and hear from others about all of the things that are beautiful in their lives,” Hager said.
In her book, Hager shares moving and funny stories about her maternal and paternal grandparents and the wisdom they passed on that have shaped her life.
Each event ticket includes a copy of Everything Beautiful In Its Time, which is a $26.99 value.
