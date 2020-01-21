Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — D.J. Funderburk scored 14 points before fouling out and North Carolina State overcame a second-half scoring drought of more than 10 minutes in a 53-51 victory against Virginia. C.J. Bryce added 13 points for the Wolfpack, including a jumper with 27 seconds left after allowing the shot clock to race to near 0:00. That made it 52-47. The victory ended an eight-game losing streak against the Cavaliers. Virginia had used a 15-0 run during the N.C. State scoring drought to take a 46-42 lead, but could not finish it off.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 29 points and passed Wes Unseld for fourth place on the team's scoring list in the Washington Wizards's 106-100 win over the Detroit Pistons. Ian Mahinmi added 21 for the Wizards, who broke a three-game losing streak Monday. Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 21 points. Andre Drummond had 18 points and 16 rebounds. Detroit failed in its attempt to win three straight for the first time this season. Markieff Morris was ejected with just over seven minutes left when he tangled with Davis Bertans.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Shakira Austin scored 20 of her 22 points in the second half, Taylor Mikesell had 16 points and eight assists and No. 20 Maryland beat 17th-ranked Indiana 76-62. Kaila Charles and Stephanie Jones each added 12 points for Maryland. Charles had nine rebounds, Austin made 10 of 13 free throws and Mikesell hit four 3-pointers. The Terrapins have won all eight meetings in the series. Maryland started the game on an 8-0 run and its 18-3 spurt to close the second quarter made it 34-21. Grace Berger scored 21 points for Indiana.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Paul Atkinson had 21 points as Yale beat Howard 89-75 for their school-record 12th nonconference regular-season victory. Matthue Cotton had 15 points for Yale, which has won 11 of its last 12 games. Azar Swain added 12 points, and Jordan Bruner had 10 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Bruner was named the Ivy League player of the week on earlier on Monday. He leads the league in rebounding and was 7 of 12 as the Bulldogs knocked off Brown for their seventh straight league opener. Kyle Foster had 19 points for the Bison.