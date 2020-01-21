Henrico police charge 50-year-old man in hit-and-run crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police have charged a 50-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash that happened on Monday evening.
Police were called just before 7:30 p.m. to the incident along West Broad Street near Colyer Street.
“A car traveling westbound on W. Broad Street in the right lane hit a pedestrian crossing Broad walking south,” police said in a release.
The victim suffered “significant injuries” and was taken to the hospital.
Officers said Edward Scholte left the scene and drove home.
He is charged with h DUI, DUI maiming and felony hit and run.
