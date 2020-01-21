Glen Allen woman dies in Chesapeake crash

Chesapeake Police are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday January 19, 2020 on the Veterans Memorial Bridge. One of the involved vehicle’s passengers, Michelle Mclees, has since died as a result of her injuries. (Image provided by WAVY viewer) (Source: WAVY)
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 21, 2020 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated January 21 at 1:12 PM

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Glen Allen woman died in a Chesapeake car crash Sunday afternoon.

According to WAVY, the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at the north end of the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Chesapeake, when a northbound Honda Sedan crossed over the median into southbound traffic and struck a Toyota Sedan.

Michelle Mclees, 49, of Glen Allen, died at the hospital.

The two cars were the only cars involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Charges are still pending in the investigation.

