Glen Allen woman dies in Chesapeake crash

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A Glen Allen woman died in a Chesapeake car crash Sunday afternoon.
According to WAVY, the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at the north end of the Veterans Memorial Bridge in Chesapeake, when a northbound Honda Sedan crossed over the median into southbound traffic and struck a Toyota Sedan.
Michelle Mclees, 49, of Glen Allen, died at the hospital.
The two cars were the only cars involved in the crash.
Police are still investigating the crash.
Charges are still pending in the investigation.
