Forecast: Another cold day, with a slow warming trend returning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold weather continues Tuesday with a gradual warm-up later this week and rain likely Saturday.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid to upper 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain likely. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.
