Forecast: Another cold day, with a slow warming trend returning

By Andrew Freiden | January 21, 2020 at 4:05 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 4:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cold weather continues Tuesday with a gradual warm-up later this week and rain likely Saturday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with rain likely. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s.

