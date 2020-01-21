7 displaced after overnight house fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a house fire in the city’s northside.
Crews were called to a home in the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. after a caller reported there was smoke coming from the second floor.
When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the house.
Due to cold temperatures, it took crews about 45 minutes to get the fire under control.
Officials say all seven people in the home made it out safe because of a working smoke alarm.
Three people were evaluated on the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
