Count ‘Em: U.S Census Bureau hiring 3,200 for Richmond office
By Michael Pegram | January 21, 2020 at 3:33 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 3:36 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Census Bureau is hiring to fill 3,200 jobs in the next 60 days at its Richmond office.

Jobs include census takers and officer personnel, offering pay ranges of $21.50 - 24.00 per hour.

The Virginia Employment Commission is hosting a hiring event for the 2020 U.S. Census on Feb. 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Virginia Career Works’ Petersburg Center at 22 W. Washington Street.

Anyone interested in learning more details or to apply, click HERE.

