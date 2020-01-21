Coast Guard officer accused of terror plot asks for leniency

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - Federal prosecutors recommend a 25-year prison sentence for a Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling weapons and targeting Supreme Court justices, prominent Democrats and TV journalists.
But defense attorneys dispute the government’s claim that Christopher Hasson is a domestic terrorist.
They urge a judge to spare him a prison sentence.
Hasson pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31.
The attorneys explained their sentencing recommendations in court filings last week.
Prosecutors say Hasson is a white nationalist intent on carrying out mass killings, but they didn’t file any terrorism-related charges against him after his arrest.
