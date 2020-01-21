Chesterfield superintendent asking for $99.9 million budget increase

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Public Schools superintendent is asking for a $99.9 million budget increase for the 2021 fiscal year.
The budget proposal comes in anticipation of 1,200 new students in the next school year and a decrease in state funding of $4 million.
The entire proposed operating budget for next year is $777.3 million.
Approximately 37 percent goes to support staff compensation, about 20 percent goes to meeting staffing requirements, about 14 percent will support operations and transportation, and nearly 13 percent will go to support student enrollment increased, the superintendent said.
If the district were to get the funding, teachers would get a pay increase to make the average salary go from $52,000 to $57,000. Bus drivers would also get a 75 cent pay increase. This would help attract and retain teachers and staff that are leaving for higher-paying jobs.
Officials said the state believes local government can afford to contribute more to schools.
The superintendent says the budget increase is not a wish list, but the actual costs of doing business in the next school year.
