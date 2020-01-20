Victim shot during attempted robbery in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A victim was shot during an attempted robbery in Petersburg.
On Jan. 20 at approximately 1:41 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of West Wythe Street and made contact with the shooting victim.
The victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Enoch Brown, 21, of Petersburg, after attempting to rob the victim and two others before the victim was shot.
Brown has been charged with three counts of attempted armed robbery, three counts in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.
Brown is being held pending his appearance in court.
