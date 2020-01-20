Tips to improve your credit score

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Miss a payment, take on too much debt and the consequences can be disastrous to your credit. There are no fast tricks or gimmicks, to improve that score, but there are proven methods that will help you.
Number one: always pay your bills on time. Don’t MISS a payment and if you carry a balance, Michael Joyce with the Richmond financial firm Agili says to make sure you at least pay the minimum on time each month. “Even one or two missed payments or late payments are going to really negatively impact your credit score and it’s going to take a long time to rebuild that to the level that you want it to,” said Joyce.
If you can arrange to have some of your bills paid automatically-- that will help. Then you don't have to worry about mistakes.
Check your credit report twice a year at freecreditreport.com. You can do that for free with any of the three credit bureaus-- Equifax, Experian and Transunion.
Dispute any errors.
