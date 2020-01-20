Suspects stole $1,600 worth of fragrances from Sephora

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Unknown suspects stole $1,600 worth of men’s fragrances from the Sephora in JCPenney’s in Southpark Mall.
On Jan. 1 at around 8:20 p.m, unknown one male and two female suspects entered the Sephora in JCPenney’s and stole $1,600 worth of men’s fragrances.
The male suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a red cap.
One female suspect was wearing a black shirt and red baseball hat, and the other was wearing a jean jacket and jeans.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
