Suspects stole $1,600 worth of fragrances from Sephora
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 20, 2020 at 8:51 AM EST - Updated January 20 at 8:51 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Unknown suspects stole $1,600 worth of men’s fragrances from the Sephora in JCPenney’s in Southpark Mall.

On Jan. 1 at around 8:20 p.m, unknown one male and two female suspects entered the Sephora in JCPenney’s and stole $1,600 worth of men’s fragrances.

(Source: Chesterfield Police)

The male suspect was wearing blue jeans, a black sweatshirt and a red cap.

One female suspect was wearing a black shirt and red baseball hat, and the other was wearing a jean jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

