Stolen puppy returned to rescue facility

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - A stolen puppy was returned to a rescue facility in Virginia Beach.
Hope For Life Rescue Inc. announced on their Facebook page around 8:00 a.m. that the puppy named “Bam Bam”, was dropped off at a fire station with the words, “Hope For Life” written on it.
According to WAVY, when fire officials opened the box, they immediately knew it was Bam Bam and called animal control.
“Thanks to everyone who prayed and shared and shared and shared,” Hope For Life Rescue Inc.'s Facebook page announced. “Our entire community came together to save this innocent puppy.”
Hope For Life staff said the puppy has been reunited with his siblings and back on treatment for parvo.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.